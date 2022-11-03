Sagar Dhankar murder: Court grants custody parole to accused Gaurav to appear in class 12 exam

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted custody parole to accused Gaurav Laura to appear in the class 12 exam in Jhajjar, Haryana on November 5 and 9. Gaurav Laura is an accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is one of the 18 accused in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivaji Anand of Rohini Court granted custody parole to Gaurav Laura to from 12 pm to 6 pm to appear in the class 12 exam on November 5 and 9, 2022.

The court noted that the accused is a student of class 12 and his exam is scheduled for November 5 and 9 and the timing is at 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on November 5:05 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm on November 9, 2022.

The court also noted that Gaurav was earlier granted parole on the grounds of an exam.

The court application is disposed of accordingly, subject to the condition that the applicant/accused shall deposit an amount of Rs. 20,000 on November 4, and the rest of the expenses shall be borne by the State, the court ordered on November 2.

The application moved on behalf of the accused submitted that Gaurav is a National Institute of Open Schooling student and is studying in class 12th. His final exams are scheduled to beheld on November 5 and 9.

The counsel for the accused submitted that he has also filed a copy of the Hall Ticket/Admit card and the exam centre of the applicant is Delhi Public School, Bahadurgarh Jhajjar, Haryana.

The counsel for the accused prayed that he may be granted custody parole so that he can appear in the above-said exams.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for State has opposed the application and submitted that the applicant has to be taken in another state for the said exams and it will cause an unnecessary burden of expenses on the State since an extra escort has to be sent alongwith him.

The counsel for the accused submitted that in case of custody parole is granted to the applicant/accused, the applicant is ready to incur expenses of Rs. 20,000 and prayed that rest of the expenses may be borne by the State.

The Court on October 15 directed to commence trial against Sushil Kumar and 17 other accused after they denied the murder and other charges. The accused persons could not be produced before the judge due to security reasons.

The court had listed the matter on November 10, 2022, for commencement of trial and Prosecution evidence.

( With inputs from ANI )

