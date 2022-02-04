Sagar Dhankhar murder case: Delhi HC notice to police on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a regular bail plea moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta sought a response from Delhi Police in the matter and slated the matter for March 28, 2022, for further hearing. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and Advocate Pradeep Rana on Friday appeared for Wrestler Sushil Kumar in the matter.

Earlier, the Trial Court had denied bail to Sushil Kumar and said, "when renowned people commit such heinous offence, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous."

"Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly" the trial Court had said.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 last year in connection with the case and is currently in Judicial Custody.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

Advocate Pradeep Rana, who appeared for Sushil Kumar, had argued that he is a person with clean antecedents and has been never found violating the law of the land. He also added that he is a married person aged about 38 years and has the responsibility of maintaining his entire family.

In bail plea Sushil Kumar also emphasized that the police left no stone unturned to present a "false and guilty image" of him and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, one of them, died during treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

