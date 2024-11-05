Sagility India IPO: Receives 0.9 Times Overall Subscription; Check GMP Price, Other Details

The IPO of Sagility India, a company providing technology services in the healthcare sector, has opened for subscription. It is a cheap IPO, the company has set a price range of Rs 28-30 for the IPO, due to which there may be a buzz among retail investors. According to the data available on NSE, till around 01:20 pm on Tuesday, November 5, the offer was subscribed 0.45 times in the retail category. Overall, it was filled 0.9 times till then. It received 0.71 times the subscription in the employee segment.

The proposed IPO of Bengaluru-based Sagility India is entirely based on an offer for the sale of 70.22 crore shares by promoter entity Sagility BV. The issue price is estimated to be Rs 2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price range.

Also Read | Niva Bupa IPO: Check Latest GMP Price, Subscription Dates and Review.

Market researchers said that do not invest in this IPO for listing gains. Invest in it with a 2-year perspective. He said that the company is a top healthcare solution provider in the US market. It has strong and long-standing relationships with clients. The management is also experienced and they have kept the valuations low.

However, there are some things to keep in mind, such as the company's high dependence on the US healthcare industry. Any policy change by the US government may affect it.