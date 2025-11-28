Saharanpur Accident: 7 Members of Family Killed As Dumper Overturns on Car in Uttar Pradesh (VIDEO)

Saharanpur Accident News: A tragic accident occurred near Gagalheri police station on Friday morning when a speeding dumper lost control and overturned onto a car. Seven members of a single family were killed in the crash. The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed under the dumper, making it difficult to remove the victims.

ये बहुचर्चित ‘दिल्ली-देहरादून हाईवे’ है जिससे दो घंटे में सफर पूरा होने की बात की जा रही है।



आज सहारनपुर में इसी हाईवे पर एक कार के ऊपर डंपर पलटने से 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जो भाजपा मंत्री जसवंत सैनी के रिश्तेदार बताए जा रहे हैं।



पूरे तरीके से खुला भी नहीं है और हादसे शुरू हो गए… pic.twitter.com/ty6uEMcooY — Luffy Maurya (@luffyspeaking) November 28, 2025

According to the reports, the family was traveling from Gangoh to attend the funeral of a relative who had passed away in Gangoh.

Local residents rushed to the scene immediately. The situation became chaotic as traffic was completely blocked. Police officials, including the Circle Officer and Station House Officer of Gagalheri, arrived with a large team to begin rescue operations. Traffic inspectors and their teams worked to clear the congestion. Police used JCBs and cranes to remove the dumper and extract the bodies trapped in the car.