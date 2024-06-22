Salman Khan House Firing Case: Audio Recording Matches Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol's Voice, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Saturday, June 22, confirmed that the audio recording matched the gangster Anmol Bishnoi's voice in connection with the firing that took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April.

According to a Mumbai Police official, the audio recording of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi recovered from the arrested accused matches the audio samples kept with the agency.

Firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's house on April 14: Audio recording of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi recovered from the arrested accused matches the audio samples kept with the agency. The audio recording recovered from the accused's phone was sent… — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

Mumbai Police had received this audio from the phone of Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, accused of firing at the Bollywood actor's residence. Forensic investigation has now revealed that the voice in it is of Anmol Bishnoi. Investigation has also revealed that Anmol Bishnoi was in contact with the shooters from firing to hiding. Anmol Bishnoi is the brother of gangster Loresh Bishnoi.

On April 26, the Mumbai Police arrested Anuj Kumar Thapan and Sonu Chander from Punjab on charges of supplying guns to the two shooters. Anuj Thapan, who was arrested in this case, committed suicide in jail on May 1. After this, the fifth accused Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary was arrested. Mumbai Police has so far arrested five people in a firing case.