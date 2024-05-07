Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrested 5th Accused From Rajasthan

In a significant development in the Salman Khan residence firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, from Rajasthan, said Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, May 7.

Chaudhary is alleged to have played a crucial role in the attack, providing financial assistance and conducting reconnaissance for the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

According to the Crime Branch, Chaudhary will be brought to Mumbai today and produced in court. They intend to seek his custody for further investigation. This arrest comes after the Mumbai Police apprehended Pal and Gupta from Gujarat earlier.

Earlier, one of the arms suppliers in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house, Anuj Thapan, died by suicide on Wednesday, while in Mumbai Police custody. As per Mumbai Police, Anuj Thapan allegedly attempted suicide and hung himself inside the lock-up.

Mumbai Crime Police had arrested both the shooters -- Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as the two arms suppliers -- Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, were also arrested.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the case.