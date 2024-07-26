Salman Khan House Firing Case: Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara

In the case of the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house, a special MCOCA court has issued non-bailable warrants against Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. The shooters, who arrived at Salman Khan's house on a motorcycle, fired shots. Following this, the Crime Branch conducted an investigation and arrested the accused from different states.

After the firing outside Salman Khan's house, Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the incident through a post on social media. The investigation revealed that all the accused in this firing case received instructions over the phone from Anmol Bishnoi. Furthermore, shortly before the firing, Anmol Bishnoi gave a motivational speech to the two shooters. In this speech, Bishnoi said that what they were about to do would make history.

On the morning of April 14, around 5 AM, the accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta fired shots at actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment home in Bandra. Both accused were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on April 16 from a temple in Kutch, Gujarat.

On June 4, around 12 noon, a four-member team including an officer from the Crime Branch went to Salman Khan's house to record his statement. Salman Khan's statement was recorded, and now a chargesheet has been filed in the case. During the investigation, the Crime Branch discovered that Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were also involved in the crime.

A source from Mumbai police told that currently Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara is out of India and we suspect this location may be in USA or Canada.