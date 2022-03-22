Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan slams BJP over hike in fuel prices

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan slammed BJP on Tuesday over the sudden hike of petrol and diesel prices, she said ‘Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power.'

Linking the hike to the recent five states assembly elections she said “This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections."

Earlier in February Akhilesh Yadav while campaigning for UP elections warned that the petrol and diesel prices will increase after the elections, "Even farmers are not able to run their tractors. Keep this in mind, newspapers have also started writing that as soon as the elections are over, BJP people will hike the price of petrol to ₹ 200 a litre," he said.

The government has increased the petrol and diesel prices by ₹0.80, since November 2. However, it was expected that the fuel prices would rise in the country due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Not only this but there is also a sudden spike in cooking gas prices, which has increased by ₹50 per cylinder.