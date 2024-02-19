Samajwadi Party Will Join Congress’ Yatra After Seat Distribution in Uttar Pradesh, Says Akhilesh Yadav (Watch)

Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh has been grabbing a lot of attention, especially as it enters its fourth day. However, there's been a noticeable absence from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, sparking questions about the relationship between the two political parties. Few hours ago Jairam Ramesh from the Congress addressed Akhilesh Yadav's absence, mentioning that they expect him to join the yatra tomorrow.

Akhilesh Yadav himself spoke to the media to clear up the confusion about when he plans to join the yatra. He explained, "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra."

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says "Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya… pic.twitter.com/BzyTXcc0lM — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had informed the media, "We are hopeful that Akhilesh Yadav will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow. Recently, a leader from his party, Pallavi Patel, also joined our journey." When asked about this statement, Akhilesh Yadav responded, "Discussions are ongoing, information is flowing back and forth. When the seat-sharing details are finalized, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress' justice journey."