Samajwadi Party worker arrested for making "improper comments" about politicians

Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal was arrested by Lucknow Police on Sunday at Hazratganj police station for making improper comments about politicians, said a press release by the police.

The operator of the Samajwadi Party Twitter cell was arrested for making indecent comments targeting different persons from the political arena on social media for some time.

In an official press release by the Lucknow Police, Agarwal was arrested under several sections of IPC including section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and residence).

According to the press release, a chargesheet had been filed against the SP worker in the past at Police Station Hazratganj under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including section 66 (computer-related offences) and non-bailable section 67.

Meanwhile, the party workers staged a protest outside police headquarters in Lucknow and demanded the release of Agarwal immediately.

"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker Manish Jagan Agarwal by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful. Police should release the SP worker immediately," Samajwadi Party tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav reached the Lucknow Police headquarters to protest against the arrest and meet Agarwal, as informed by the party through their official Twitter handle.

As per the sources, a twitter quarrel was going on between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party for quite some time.

Three cases have been registered in Hazratganj Kotwali against Manish Jagan Agarwal, as per the police officials.

The social media in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha, Richa Rajput had also filed a case against the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi party on January 4, as per the sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

