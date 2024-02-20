Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns from Party and Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

A week following his resignation as the Samajwadi Party's national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya stepped down from both the party's primary membership and his position in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday.

I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” Maurya said in a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He took to his social media platforms to share the letter. In a separate correspondence addressed to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya stated, I was elected as a member of the legislative council representing the Samajwadi Party. Given my resignation from the party's primary membership, I find it necessary to also resign from my position as an MLC (member of legislative council) out of a sense of moral obligation.

Maurya's resignation from the party's national general secretary position on February 13 stemmed from his allegations against the leadership, citing discrimination and a lack of support in light of his controversial remarks concerning the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya temple.

