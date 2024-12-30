Sambhal Hit-and-Drag Incident: Bolero With BJP Sticker Hits Biker, Drags Him for 2 KM; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A motorcyclist was killed after he was hit and dragged under the Bolero SUV for at least 2 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh Sambhal district. A disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media, where it can be seen a BJP party sticker on the four-wheeler.

According to the reports, the accident took place near the Asmoli bypass in the Sadar Kotwali area. The accident have been recorded in the camera, where it can be seen the speeding Bolero dragging the bike under its wheels, creating sparks on the road. It is learned that the video was recorded by another person who is chasing the SUV.

Terrifying Video of Hit and Drag from Sambhal Surfaces

According to the police, a victim identified as Sukhbir, a resident of Shahzadkhera village in Moradabad's Manager police station area, was returning home from his in-laws' house in Basla village on Sunday evening when the incident took place. Speeding, Bolero, coming from Moradabad, struck a biker and dragged him.

Police took the injured biker to the hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The police are investigating the accident and are searching for the absconding accused.