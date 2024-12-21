Sambhal survey: UP archaeologists visit to inspect well, temple

Sambhal, Dec 21 A team of the Uttar Pradesh archaeological department visited Sambhal for a survey on Saturday as part of an ongoing exercise to assess the age and historical significance of 19 wells and five pilgrimage sites in the city that witnessed communal tension last month.

The team reached Kalki Vishnu temple around 10.45 a.m. and inspected the Krishna well located near the temple, said an official, adding that the age of some structures was being assessed.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said that the team from the state archeology department spent around 15 minutes in the area. “They inspected a well and visited the Kalki Vishnu temple,” she said, claiming that she had no information if they would return on Sunday.

Hindus consider Sambhal sacred as many religious texts consider the city as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Mahender Sharma, the caretaker of Kalki Vishnu temple, said, “The archaeology department’s officials inspected a well in the premises. They also took photos of the temple.”

“It is not possible for me to share the actual age of this temple,” he said, adding that a 1,000-year-old map of the region also has reference to the temple.

He said the Kalki Vishnu temple is believed to be a part of the Hari Temple mentioned in scriptures as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The archaeological department recently started a detailed survey of Sambhal after District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia wrote to their director demanding a review of structures of historical and religious importance.

Earlier, the ASI team surveyed 19 wells and five pilgrimage sites during a survey that lasted nine hours. If required, the team can be called again. The report will be prepared based on whatever survey the team has done so far, said the DM.

Sambhal saw violence last month when officials of ASI attempted to survey the Shahi Jama Masjid. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least four people and injury to 20 security personnel.

Apart from the local politicians, dozens of residents were booked by police. There have been allegations that the Masjid is constructed on the ruins of a temple demolished in the 16th Century.

