Sambhar Festival 2023: NGT asks Chief Secy to examine adverse impact on environment, natural habitat

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday asked the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to examine any adverse impact of the proposed Sambhar Festival scheduled to be held between February 17-19 at the Sambhar Lake near Jaipur.

Tribunal direction came while hearing a plea stating that the proposed festival will involve activities like kite flying, paragliding, motorcycle expedition, use of loudspeakers etc and such activities will adversely affect migratory birds and the natural habitat of the lake which is a Ramsar site.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Wednesday said, "We find it necessary to direct the Chief Secretary, Rajasthan to address the grievance in coordination with State Wetland Authority, PCCF (Wildlife), Rajasthan, District Magistrate, Jaipur and Integrated Regional Office of MoEF&CC at Jaipur".

"If it is found that the festival at the proposed location will adversely impact the birds or natural habitat of the lake, the festivities may be shifted to any other location where such a problem may not arise", said the Tribunal.

The decision in the matter may be taken and placed on the website of the State by 5:00 p.m. on February 16 as the festival is set to commence from February 17, directed the NGT while disposing of the plea moved by one Dr Abid Ali Khan.

The proposed three-day-long Festival aims to promote tourism in the Rajasthan state. The Jaipur district administration and the state tourism department are jointly organising Sambhar Festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

