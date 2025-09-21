Samir Modi Sent to One-Day Judicial Custody by Saket Court; Bail Plea to Be Heard Tomorrow in 2019 Rape Case

Businessman Samir Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, has been sent to one-day judicial custody by Saket Court after undergoing three days of police interrogation in connection with an alleged rape case. He was arrested on September 18 at Delhi airport while returning from abroad. His bail plea is expected to be heard tomorrow. According to police, the arrest was linked to an FIR filed earlier this month at the New Friends Police Station. The case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and investigations are currently ongoing.

Samir Modi case | Saket Court sends Samir Modi to one-day judicial custody after police interrogation



Samir Modi was in police custody in connection with an alleged rape case and was interrogated for three days. He was arrested on September 18.



He is bail is listed for a… — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Allegations Against Samir Modi

The complainant, who filed the FIR on September 10, has accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping and harassing her since 2019. She alleged that Modi initially approached her under the guise of offering opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry. Later, she claimed that he sexually assaulted her at his New Friends Colony residence in December 2019. The woman further stated that she was threatened, blackmailed, and given repeated false promises of marriage, despite Modi already being married. Police officials confirmed that they are examining all aspects of the allegations as part of the investigation.

Samir Modi’s Response

Samir Modi’s lawyer, Simran Singh from Sakura Advisory, strongly denied the accusations, stating that the charges were fabricated to extort money. Singh emphasized that the complaint contained “false and concocted facts” and accused the police of making a hasty arrest without verifying evidence. The legal team expressed confidence in the judicial system, asserting that proper investigation would reveal the truth and clear Modi of all charges. They described the allegations as a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation and stressed that Modi was fully cooperating with authorities throughout the legal proceedings.

Extortion Allegations by Modi’s Counsel

The defense team claimed that the complainant had attempted to extort ₹50 crore from Samir Modi. They presented alleged WhatsApp chats between the two, in which the woman purportedly demanded the money. Counsel further stated that Modi had already filed formal complaints on August 8 and August 13 with multiple police officials, highlighting cases of extortion and blackmail. They argued that these prior complaints prove the malicious intent behind the FIR. According to the defense, the accusations were part of a larger scheme to coerce Modi into paying a massive sum under threats and false claims.

Request for Privacy

Samir Modi’s legal representatives also urged the media to respect the privacy of his family during the ongoing investigation. They stated that the matter is extremely sensitive and should not be sensationalized. According to the legal team, public scrutiny and speculative reporting could cause undue distress to the family. They added that the case must be allowed to progress through the judicial system without external pressures or prejudgments. The lawyers expressed hope that the judiciary would reach a fair and prompt resolution, ensuring that justice is delivered in accordance with the law.