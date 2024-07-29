Sampark Kranti Express Escapes Major Accident as Coach Splits from Engine; Shocking Video Emerges

In a dramatic turn of events today, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express narrowly avoided disaster when its coaches detached from the engine just before reaching Khudiram Bose Pusa railway station. A shocking video capturing the incident has surfaced, revealing the terrifying moment when the train split apart. The train, traveling from Darbhanga to New Delhi, was in high-speed transit when the detachment occurred.

Samastipur, Bihar: A major rail accident was narrowly avoided in Samastipur when the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, traveling from Darbhanga to New Delhi, split into two parts with the coaches detaching from the engine. Railway officials quickly arrived at the scene near Khudiram… pic.twitter.com/LJyCE18cqt — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2024

The video shows the separation of the coaches from the engine, creating a high-stress situation for both passengers and railway staff. Initial investigations point to a mechanical failure or a fault in the coupling system as the likely cause of the detachment. A comprehensive inquiry is underway to confirm the exact cause. As the train approached the station, the unexpected split created a tense situation for both passengers and railway personnel.

Remarkably, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Emergency response teams arrived swiftly on the scene, taking decisive action to reconnect the detached coaches to the engine. In recent times the number of train related accdents have seen a big surge creating panic among travellers across the country.