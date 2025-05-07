Samsung India Workers Union announces protests from May 13

Chennai, May 7 The Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has announced a series of protests, including a one-day hunger strike on May 13, to protest what it describes as anti-labour practices by Samsung India’s management.

In a statement, SIWU president and CITU Kancheepuram district secretary E. Muthukumar said the union had resolved to intensify its agitation following a meeting held on Sunday.

The union strongly condemned the company’s reported practice of selectively offering salary hikes only to employees who signed agreements brokered by a management-supported group, leaving other workers excluded.

As part of its protest plan, workers will observe a one-day hunger strike on May 13. This will be followed by a rally in Kancheepuram on May 14, where workers will wear black badges and submit a petition to the Kancheepuram District Collector, seeking intervention.

Further escalating the agitation, the union announced a demonstration in front of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health in Guindy on May 16. This protest aims to draw attention to what the union alleges are illegal production activities at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit.

On May 19, the union plans to submit a mass petition to the South Korean Embassy in New Delhi, urging diplomatic intervention over what they describe as repeated violations of Indian labour laws and denial of trade union rights.

In addition, a formal complaint will be lodged with the National Human Rights Commission, citing alleged human rights abuses at the company’s facility.

Muthukumar called upon Samsung India’s management to engage in direct negotiations with the CITU-affiliated union or work toward a consensus on key demands, including wage revisions and other general issues.

He also demanded the immediate revocation of suspensions issued to 25 union office-bearers and members, along with the withdrawal of all disciplinary actions taken against them. The union leader urged the state government and the labour department to intervene and ensure a fair resolution to the dispute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor