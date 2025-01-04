Sana Ganguly Accident: Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Escapes Unharmed After Bus Hits Her Car in Kolkata

Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, was involved in a car accident on Diamond Harbour Road on Friday evening, January 3, 2025.

Sana was in the car, was seated next to the driver when the vehicle was struck by a bus in the Behala Chowrasta area on Diamond Harbour Road. The bus driver attempted to flee the scene but was caught after a brief chase. The driver is currently in police custody.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Sana's car sustained minor damage from the collision. After the bus stopped, she contacted the local police. Officers from the Behala police station arrived at the scene and detained the bus driver.

Sana Ganguly is the only child of Sourav and Dona Ganguly, was heading out of her home when the accident occurred. Despite the ordeal, no formal complaint has been filed by Sourav Ganguly or his family. The case is under investigation.

She grew up in Kolkata and attended Loreto House for her schooling. She later pursued a degree in Economics at University College London.

Currently, Sana works as a consultant at INNOVERV, a boutique consulting firm based in London. Her career also includes internships with renowned companies like Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Sana has also been actively involved with Enactus, a student-led organization focused on social entrepreneurship.