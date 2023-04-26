Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh to become India's first solar city

Bhopal, April 26 Sanchi, a world heritage site located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, is all set to become India's first solar city.

Reviewing the ongoing work, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said: "The use of solar energy is being continuously promoted in the state. Many solar power projects are operational across the state."

Chouhan said: "The completion of various works to transform Sanchi into a solar city was almost complete and by next month Sanchi, would be known as the country's first solar city."

He said this would be a special accomplishment and achievement of Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state has made great progress in the energy sector and has become self-sufficient in power generation and supply.

"The achievements of Madhya Pradesh in the renewable energy sector have attracted the attention of the country. The solar city Sanchi would give MP a new identity in this field," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor