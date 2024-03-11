Sandeshkhali Case: Supreme Court Declines to Interfere with Calcutta HC's CBI Investigation Order

On Monday, the Supreme Court distanced itself from the Calcutta High Court's decision to order a CBI investigation into the attack on the ED team in Sandeshkhali. The bench stated, "We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order. Regarding the directions, we will not entertain this SLP. However, the observations made about the conduct of the police and state government will be expunged."

The West Bengal government's plea against the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI probe prompted the bench to question the state: "Why was suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh not arrested for so many days?"

In response, the West Bengal government explained, "There was a stay on the investigation. We sought clarification from the court, and once clarified, he was promptly arrested within one day."

The bench also raised concerns about the delayed arrest in the Shahjahan Sheikh case. The government's advocate argued, "Seven people were arrested, with only one remaining. However, the state police are prolonging the investigation, and such allegations can be highly detrimental."

The West Bengal government urgently approached the high court on March 6, seeking the expedited listing of its petition challenging the high court's order. However, it did not receive swift relief.