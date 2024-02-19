Sandeshkhali Case: West Bengal Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Parliament Ethics Committee Notices

New Delhi, February 19, 2024: The West Bengal government on Monday, February, moved the Supreme Court challenging the notices issued by the Parliament Ethics Committee to senior state officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, argued that "political activities cannot be part of privilege" and challenged the Ethics Committee's jurisdiction in the matter. He contended that the notices violate the federal structure of the Constitution and the rights of the state government officials.

West Bengal Govt moves Supreme Court against Parliament Ethics Committee notices relating to Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.



The matter is likely to be mentioned in the Supreme Court for urgent listing today. pic.twitter.com/p0ZSNnlOUM — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others, seeking their response to the West Bengal government's petition. The Court also stayed further proceedings by the Ethics Committee in the matter until the petition was heard and disposed of.

The Parliament Ethics Committee had issued notices to the West Bengal officials based on a complaint related to the alleged violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in due course and deliver its verdict on the validity of the Ethics Committee notices and the larger implications for the relationship between Parliament and state governments.

What is the Sandeshkhali Row?

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been embroiled in protests due to allegations of sexual abuse against women by a local TMC leader. Several local women have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman, Shajahan Sheikh, and his supporters of land-grabbing and sexually assaulting them under coercion. Shajahan has been on the run after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who were conducting a search of his premises in connection with a corruption case.