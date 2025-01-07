Sandeshkhali gang-rape case: Woman pleas Calcutta HC, says police slow in probe

Kolkata, Jan 7 A woman from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali approached the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, accusing the local police of lackadaisical investigation into the complaint of gang-rape filed by her against three individuals, including a local Trinamool Congress leader.

According to her, the crime took place in May last year, and she and her family members approached the local police to act on the matter.

She had complained that the local police refused to register an FIR in the matter then. But, a few days later the police were forced to register the case under pressure from local people.

The victim woman now has alleged that for all these months the cops have not moved an inch forward in the course of the investigation.

At the same time, she and her family members are under pressure from the accused and their associates to withdraw the complaint at the local police station.

Among the three accused named one is Trinamool Congress’ block president in Sandeshkhali Dilip Mondal. Calcutta High Court has admitted the petition of the victim woman and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday,

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a yearend trip to Sandeshkhali on December 30, after avoiding such an initiative during the entire period of crisis there earlier this year following allegations of sexual harassment of local women and land grabbing of people by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

While addressing a public meeting at Sandeshkhali on that day, the Chief Minister hinted towards the “money game” influencing the movement by locals there earlier this year.

On the very best day, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhujari conducted a protest at the same place, defying the last-minute denial of police permission for the same earlier in the day and drew a comparison between Mamata Banerjee and the chief of the caretaker government in neighbouring Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor