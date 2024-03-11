Sandeshkhali Row: CBI Summons Nine Close Aides of TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called for the appearance of nine close aides and associates of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh on Monday, according to officials.

The agency is investigating suspicions that these nine individuals were involved in the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5. It is alleged that they incited the crowd to target the team during a raid on Sheikh's premises in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

Sheikh, whose role in the attack is under probe, is under the custody of the CBI till March 14, the officials said.

The CBI has assumed control of the investigation into three cases linked to the events of January 5. On that day, ED officials were assaulted by a mob of approximately 1000 individuals when they conducted a search at Sheikh's premises. This search was part of the agency's inquiry into an alleged ration distribution scam case, which led to the arrest of a former state minister.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.

