Sanjauli Mosque Row: 300 Police Personnel Deployed in Mandi Town After Hindu Organisations Call for Massive Protest

Over 300 police personnel were deployed in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi town on Friday, September 13, after several Hindu organisations call for a massive protest over an alleged illegally constructed mosque in the Sanjauli area.

According to the Mandi Police sources, information of huge protests was called by some organisations in the town. Police said that they have made security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents and to maintain peace.

VIDEO | Sanjauli mosque row: "Through different sources, we have received information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. Taking that into consideration, police have made adequate arrangements. Our aim is to maintain law and order... 300 police personnel… pic.twitter.com/IM1jRajQoE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

"Through different sources, we have received information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. Taking that into consideration, the police have made adequate arrangements. Our aim is to maintain law and order... 300 police personnel have been deployed and barricades have been placed at the entrance of Mandi town for routine checking. Action will be taken on violation of prohibitory orders under 163 BNS," said Mandi SP Sakshi Verma on a protest call by some organisations in Mandi.

Earlier on Friday, a huge protest took place in Mandi, raising slogans of "Jai Shi Ram". The protesters also sat on a dharna at Seri manch. Police stopped them and used water cannons to bring the situation under control.

However, the Mandi municipal corporation served the mosque management committee with a notice to remove the encroachment within 30 days. According to the notice, the mosque stands on 232 square metres of land, while the approval granted was for 45 square metres.

On Thursday, members of the Muslim community demolished an unauthorised portion of the mosque themselves. The unauthorised construction was on a plot of land belonging to the public works department. The department and the municipal corporation had earlier served notices on the mosque management committee in this connection.

Members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal have demanded that all illegal structures belonging to the Muslim community be demolished, alongside encroachments on government land across the state.