Sanjauli Mosque Row: Heavy Police Deployment at Dhalli Tunnel Ahead of Protests

Ahead of the planned protests over the alleged illegal construction of the Sanjauli mosque, heavy police deployment has been stationed at the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla. Authorities are conducting thorough inspections of all vehicles to ensure safety and prevent any incidents during the demonstrations. Hindu organizations have organized the protests, which are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today.

Sanjeev Kumar, the Superintendent of Police in Shimla, reported that while the stakeholders have assured that their protests will be conducted peacefully, the police have implemented all necessary precautionary measures to uphold peace and maintain law and order in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar said, " We have invoked the procedures under BNSS 163. Life is normal and people are going to their schools and offices. Police have been deployed as a precaution. We are also carrying out drone surveillance. If someone breaches the law, then we will collect adequate evidence against such people... The people of Himachal are peace-loving people.

So, even if people gather, it will be a peaceful demonstration. The stakeholders also said that the demonstration will be peaceful. We have taken all precautionary measures. We want to caution people that law will take its course and peace is the ultimate solution. We hope no one breaches the law and creates legal complications for themselves.