Sanjay Jha criticises Tejashwi Yadav for questioning Nitish Kumar’s Mahila Samvad Yatra

Patna, Dec 5 Rajya Sabha MP and JD-U leader Sanjay Jha on Thursday slammed Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav for questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Mahil Samvad Yatra.

Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Rs 250 crore allocated for the yatra is a misuse of public funds.

Sanjay Jha argued that Nitish Kumar's Yatras have historically been linked to identifying grassroots challenges and accelerating state schemes.

He emphasised the Chief Minister’s commitment, noting his willingness to work under extreme weather conditions and stay in villages to engage directly with citizens.

“Whether the temperature is 4 degrees or 44 degrees, Nitish Kumar is always committed to work for the common people of Bihar and he does Yatras. He has a great track record. The upcoming Yatra is his 15th,” Jha said.

Jha highlighted Kumar's transformative impact on Bihar since 2005, contrasting it with the alleged governance failures of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure.

“Tejashwi Yadav's criticisms stem from political opposition rather than public concerns,” Jha said.

Jha denied allegations of financial impropriety in the yatra, framing it as a critical governance tool.

He pointed out that no other Chief Minister has undertaken similar efforts to stay connected with grassroots realities.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor