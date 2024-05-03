Sanjay Nirupam returns to Shiv Sena after 20 years

Mumbai, May 3 Twenty years after leaving the Shiv Sena, former MP and ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here on Friday.

"There was a problem in working with the Congress while adhering to the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray. That problem is now over as I have joined the Shiv Sena to strengthen the party. After 20 years, I have returned to my family," Nirupam said, adding that the MahaYuti will win all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

Last month, Congress expelled Nirupam from the party for six years, citing "indiscipline and anti-party statements" as reasons.

Welcoming Nirupam into the party, Eknath Shinde said that his entry will benefit the Shiv Sena given Nirupam's vast experience in the field of politics.

CM Shinde also said that it is impossible to defeat PM Narendra Modi who has built the Ram Temple and abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Defeating Narendra Modi is just difficult, but impossible," he said.

