Sanjay Raut Slams Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur Situation

Terrorists once again attacked an army vehicle in the Machedi area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the martyrdom of five jawans and injuries to five others. The terrorists hurled grenades and opened fire at the army vehicle while it was on patrol. Although security forces retaliated, the terrorists managed to flee into the nearby forest.

Sanjay Raut criticized the central government, stating that even as the Prime Minister was taking the oath of office, there were attacks on soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to journalists, Raut accused Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the country by claiming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and peaceful. Raut argued that since the abrogation of Article 370, there has been increased instability and unrest in the region.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Yet to be Held

The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir remains suspended. Raut questioned why elections have not yet been held in the region, criticizing the Prime Minister for being on foreign tours while soldiers are being martyred. He claimed that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Home Minister are acting as if Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir are not part of India.

"PM Modi goes to Russia, Italy, London... he comes to Maharashtra many times. Why doesn't he visit Manipur? Isn't Manipur a part of our country?"



Martyrs on the Border: Sacrifices or Murders?

Raut further criticized the Prime Minister, saying that while he visits Maharashtra frequently, he has not visited Manipur or Jammu and Kashmir. He argued that the martyrdom of soldiers should not be seen as sacrifices but as murders for which Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are responsible.

Raut also highlighted that the investigation into the Pulwama attack, in which 40 jawans were martyred, has not yet been concluded. He questioned the source of the 400 kg of RDX used in the attack, criticizing the government for failing to provide answers.