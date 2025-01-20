Sanjay Roy Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Convict Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment till death and a 50,000 fine in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in a rape and murder case by West Bengal's Sealdah court on Monday, January 20. The court has also directed the state to pay the victim's family a sum of Rs 17 lakhs as compensation.

Advocate Rehman said, "Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death. A fine has also been imposed under 3 sections of BNS on the convict. The court directed the state to give compensation of Rs 17 lakhs to the victim's family." Victim's parents to Sealdah court judge said, "We don't want compensation, we want justice."

West Bengal's Sealdah court pronounces life imprisonment to convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar rape-murder case. The court also imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/pPa43LPuKY — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

"Additional Judge of Sessions court, Sealdah has sentenced life imprisonment till death to Sanjay Roy. The court directed the state government to give compensation of Rs 17 lakhs to the victim's family. CBI had demanded capital punishment for the convict in the case. The judge said that this not a rarest of the rare cases, hence capital punishment has not been awarded," Advocate Rehman added.

Various social justice organisations, including “Abhaya Mancha” and Junior doctors organisations, have gathered outside the Sealdah Sessions court demanding justice as the court gave life imprisonment in the case to prime. The protestors demand others to be arrested.