Sanjeevini Yojana: Free Treatment for Citizens Above 60 Years of Age, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of the Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal stated that elderly citizens above 60 years of age will receive free medical treatment under this scheme. He emphasised that the initiative would cover all senior citizens, regardless of their social or economic category.

Kejriwal had earlier announced a pension of Rs 2,500 per month for senior citizens, insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for auto drivers, and Rs 1,000 per month for women. The current Delhi Assembly term is set to end on 23 February 2025, with elections expected in the following two months. In the last assembly elections held in February 2020, AAP won an overwhelming majority, securing 62 out of 70 seats.

Mahila Samman Yojana

On 12 December, Kejriwal introduced the Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 1,000 per month to all women aged 18 and above. He also declared that the amount would be increased to Rs 2,100 per month after the elections.

Benefits for Auto Drivers

On 10 December, Kejriwal made four major announcements for auto drivers. He promised Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of an auto driver’s daughter, Rs 2,500 annually for uniforms during Holi and Diwali, life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh, and accidental insurance worth Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, financial aid will be provided for coaching the children of auto drivers.

Pension for Senior Citizens

On 21 November, Kejriwal announced the revival of the pension scheme for the elderly. Under the scheme, 80,000 new senior citizens have been added, taking the total number of beneficiaries to over 5 lakh. Senior citizens aged 60–69 years will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while those aged 70 and above will receive Rs 2,500 per month. During the announcement, Kejriwal stated that he considers the blessings of the elderly vital and expressed his gratitude through the scheme.

Meanwhile, Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to take place in February 2025. Dismissing speculation about a possible alliance between AAP and Congress, Kejriwal confirmed that AAP would contest the elections independently.

So far, AAP has declared candidates for 31 seats. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 27 of these seats, while the BJP secured 4. However, this time, AAP has dropped 24 of its 27 sitting MLAs, indicating an 89% reshuffle.