Sanskrit students of Varanasi schools thank PM Modi for free food initiative

Varanasi, Jan 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide free food for Sanskrit university students and hospital attendants in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi has received heartfelt appreciation from the students of Rani Padmavati Tara Yog Tantra Mahavidyalaya.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has been serving free meals to thousands daily, and the students have expressed their gratitude for this thoughtful gesture, which has not only improved their well-being but also helped them focus better on their studies.

The initiative launched in October 2024 aims to support students and attendants by providing them with nutritious and easily digestible meals. For many students at the college, this has been a significant boost.

Pushpendra Pandey, a Sanskrit student, shared his joy about the initiative: "I am very happy about this. With Baba Vishwanath’s grace, we get food every morning, and in the evening, there is a special process after which we eat. The food is not only nutritious but also easy to digest. I would like to thank PM Modi and Baba Vishwanath for this kindness."

Another student, Kamal, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the convenience and benefits of the scheme. "Before this, we didn’t have such facilities. But now, with easily digestible, pure food, we don’t have to spend time cooking. We can focus more on our studies, and for that, we are very grateful to the Prime Minister."

Bablu Kumar Jha, who travelled nearly 500 kilometres to study in Varanasi, emphasised how the free food initiative has saved him valuable time.

"Earlier, I spent about three to four hours cooking my meals. Now, thanks to the prasad from Kashi Vishwanath, I can save that time and dedicate it to my studies. This initiative is especially helpful for poor students who cannot afford the expenses of cooking and buying ingredients. This free arrangement is truly a blessing."

The initiative also provides significant support for students from across India and neighbouring countries.

Dr Kamlesh Jha, Principal of Rani Padmavati Tara Yoga Tantra Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, expressed his deep gratitude to PM Modi for his foresight in preserving the cultural heritage of Kashi.

"The Prime Minister's efforts have revitalised Sanskrit schools, which have been weakening under the modern system. This initiative ensures that the traditional Gurukuls, which attract students from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, continue to thrive."

The students and faculty at the college are united in their thanks to Prime Minister Modi, recognising his efforts to ensure that no student, regardless of their background or financial status, is deprived of a nourishing meal while pursuing their education in Varanasi.

