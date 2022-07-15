'Sar se tan juda' row: After arrest from Hyd, Gauhar Chishti to be produced in Ajmer court

Jaipur, July 15 Rajasthan Police have arrested Gauhar Chishti, who gave the controversial slogan "sar se tan juda" along with his friend Munnawar, from Hyderabad and reached Ajmer in the early hours of Friday.

Both the accused will be produced in the court on Friday and taken on remand.

The accused were taken to the Christian Ganj police station instead of the Dargah police station due to security reasons. Here, both the accused were interrogated by Dargah Police Officer Dalbir Singh Faujdar.

Gauhar Chishti had been absconding after the case was registered. He was hiding at the house of his old friend Munnawar in Hyderabad. The police also arrested Munnawar for giving shelter to the accused.

Significantly, in the Nupur Sharma case, Gauhar Chishti's statement on 'sir se tan juda' created a controversy. On June 17, Chishti raised the controversial slogan while standing outside Ajmer's Dargah. After that he fled. The police have been looking for him ever since. On June 23, a case was registered against Chishti in Ajmer. A few days later, on June 28, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur. For Chishti's arrest, the police had formed seven teams, which were searching for him across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor