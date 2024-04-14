Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz Shot Dead in Lahore

Pakistani underworld don, who killed India's Sarabjit Singh in jail, was allegedly assassinated by two unknown men in Lahore on Sunday. According to a India Today report, Amir Sarfraz, one of Pakistan's wanted underworld dons, was gunned down in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

A case was filed against Amir Sarfraz and others for attacking Sarabjit Singh in jail. However, Sarfraz and one other accused was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018, citing "lack of evidence" against them.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested by Pakistani authorities on charges of espionage in 1990, a claim vehemently refuted by his family and Indian authorities. After spending 23 years in a Pakistani jail, Sarabjit Singh died in May 2013 at a Lahore hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Sarabjit Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 23 years, before he was attacked by inmates, including Amir Sarfraz, a few days after the death of Afzal Guru in India.

The 49-year-old was admitted to Lahore's Jinnah hospital with severe brain injuries after he was hit on the head with bricks by a group of prisoners.

Throughout his 23-year incarceration, his elder sister Dalbir Singh, who regarded him more as a son than a brother, dedicated herself tirelessly to the singular goal of securing his release.