Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone for Ro-Ro unit at Cochin Port

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Roll-On-Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) facility at Cochin Port in Kerala.

The new Ro-Ro facility, under 'Sagarmala' scheme of the Government of India, will be developed between Q1 berth and South Coal Berth on the Mattancherry Channel in Cochin Port. It will involve the construction of an RCC Jetty structure of 615 sq m including strengthening of the existing roads leading to this facility and all allied works.

The project, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.06 crores with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India under the 'Sagarmala' programme, is scheduled to be completed in nine months.

Once commissioned, Ro-Ro facility will promote safe and sustainable transport facilities. It will also promote affordable coastal movement of cargo using Ro-Ro ships and will help in decongesting the roads thereby minimising accidents. It will also be an engine to promote and facilitate an eco-friendly cost-effective mode of transportation.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal took the Ro-Ro during his visit to Kochi. "Ro-Ro Vessels are providing much needed relief to passengers and improving overall transport. Took the Ro-Ro during my visit to Kochi today. Glimpses," he tweeted along with a video.

This foundation stone was laid at the event in connection with the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Cochin Shipyard Limited.

( With inputs from ANI )

