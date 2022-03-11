Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday.

The site is currently being cordoned off by the security forces and efforts are underway to nab the terrorists, said the police.

As per the police, the terrorists have not been identified so far.

This comes two days after a Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

