SASCOF predicts warmer winter until December 2023

A warmer-than-normal winter till December is likely to hit across most parts of India, the recent South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) outlook for October to December 2023 has indicated. According to a TOI report, the highest probabilities of above-normal night temperatures are likely over parts of west coast, central, northwest and northeast India, and peninsular India.

According to the SASCOF outlook, above-normal day temperatures are also likely across most parts of India, barring some northeastern states and some parts of extreme north India. Parts of northwest, central, east and south India have highest probabilities of experiencing above-normal day temperatures during winter till December this year.

An IMD official was quoted as saying, "In most of October too, barring parts of northwest India, temperatures have shown above-normal trends. This is mainly attributable to El Nino along with the global warming signature. Hence, in November and December this year too, most parts of India could witness normal to above normal winter temperatures - except parts of extreme north India where there could be an impact of western disturbance activity