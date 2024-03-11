Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat Programme: My Third Term Will Write New Chapter in Rise of Women Power, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a range of women-centric initiatives undertaken by his government. He emphasized the pivotal role of elevating women's status and creating opportunities for them, stating that societal advancement is contingent upon these efforts.

His third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women power, Modi said at a 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a subtle criticism aimed at past administrations, he remarked that women's lives and challenges were not prioritized by them. In contrast, he highlighted that the BJP government has introduced various initiatives aimed at assisting women at every phase of life.

Modi asserted that he was the first prime minister to address a plethora of women-related issues, such as the absence of toilets, the importance of sanitary pads, the harmful effects of kitchen fuels like wood and coal, and the necessity of bank accounts, directly from the Red Fort during his Independence Day speeches. He noted that political parties like the Congress ridiculed and insulted him for these remarks. Furthermore, he emphasized that his observations of conditions in his own home, neighborhood, and villages during his travels influenced his understanding and development of schemes aimed at benefiting women.

Over Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed among women under various government schemes, Modi said. He mentioned that over 1 crore women have achieved the status of 'Lakhpati Didis' thus far. Modi emphasized that his observation has been that even a small assistance to women can empower them to assist others. He criticized politicians who prioritize their own families, stating that they could never comprehend this principle. At the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' program, Modi disbursed approximately Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs).