Satwant Atwal Trivedi the first woman IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh who promoted to ADGP

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, an Indian Police Service officer, has been promoted to the rank of additional director general of police and she has now become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to gain this post. Currently, she is the head of the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and a joint secretary of NATGRID.

Satwant is from Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and a former student of St Bede’s College and Auckland House School in Shimla. She is also the first woman IPS officer of the state and is a gold medallist in clinical psychology and German. Apart from this she also achieved many awards during a diploma in investigation and leadership from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, department of justice, USA.

Satwant not only stopped at this she also served at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, from 2004-09 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

The interesting part is her husband, Abhishek Trivedi, is also an IPS officer.