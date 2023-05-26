Satyendar Jain granted interim bail on medical grounds

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain on medical grounds.The former cabinet minister has been in custody since May 2022 over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. The order was passed by a vacation bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice PS Narasimha.

Jain has been granted interim bail for six weeks to seek treatment in a private hospital. The apex court also ordered the ex-minister to “make any statement to the media” on the issue. Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Thursday morning after he collapsed in the bathroom inside Tihar central jail, jail officials said.A jail official said, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Satyender Jain slipped and fell in the bathroom the hospital in central jail - 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.“The doctors then examined him, his vitals were normals, he was referred to DDU hospital since he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder,” the jail official added.