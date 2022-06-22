Saudi Arabia and Gulf celebrate Yoga Day in style

New Delhi, June 22: After two years of low-profile celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yoga day was celebrated with befitting enthusiasm this year in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf countries.

Yoga Day coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

In Saudi Arabia, besides NRIs, expatriates from various nationalities and also foreign diplomats participated at the event held at Indian Embassy premises in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Charge d'affaires of India, N Ram Prasad said that Yoga is an important factor in growing partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the Health sector. He said that yoga has become a popular activity in the Kingdom.

In the port city Jeddah, Yoga-day was celebrated in unique style with a Yoga Carwan where young enthusiastic Saudi women travelled from the seashore to downtown. The participants took part in several mesmerising yoga sessions on the shores of the Red Sea.

In Dubai, Hundreds of women took centre stage at a massive celebration of International Day of Yoga at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday evening which was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir.

Apart from Ind, several Arab women and also some Europeans participated in the event where UAE acclaimed yoga teachers Haifa Mohammed, Bashayer Alobedidli and Sumaya Almarzooq highlighted the benefits of different asanas and breathing techniques, according to reports. Bashayer and Sumaya , two Emarati friends are certified yoga teachers and founders of Barakah - Sharjah's first boutique yoga and pilates studio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor