Saurabh Bhardwaj visits LNJP Hospital, reviews Covid preparedness

New Delhi [India], April 3 : Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited the Lok Nayak Jayprakash Hospital to review the Covid-19 preparedness in the hospital.

During his visit, he also interacted with the patients and took their feedback related to the health facilities in the hospital.

"I came to see the Covid-19 preparedness in the hospital. This hospital caters to a larger patient load so inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD). Now we will hold discussions with the doctors and also review the status of oxygen plants in the hospital." Bhardwaj told .

He further stated that the Covid-19 situation is under control in the state and citizens should exercise precautions prescribed by the government.

"There is no pc situation. The variant has high transmissibility but it is less severe. The public should follow relevant health and precaution guidelines," he said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further mentioned that the health department will remain vigilant to stop the bribery in Delhi Government hospitals.

"We recently heard the reports of bribery being taken in Safdurjung hospital. It is a very big hospital of the central government. Many small hospitals refer their patients to Safdurjung hospital. These bribery practices should be completely curtailed. In our hospitals, we will strongly examine the patient registration details and will especially look for those cases where a patient registered later and got treated before the sequence. If caught then serious action will be taken," he said.

Earlier on Sunday Delhi registered 429 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 16.09 per cent.

