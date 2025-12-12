Savarkar laid foundation of ‘Cultural Nationalism’: HM Amit Shah

Sri Vijayapuram, Dec 12 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid glowing tributes to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, describing him as a writer as well as a fighter who laid the foundation of “Cultural Nationalism”.

Speaking at an event in Sri Vijayapuram (Andaman and Nicobar) on the completion of 115 years of a collection of Savarkar's poems, 'Sagara Prana Talamalla', HM Shah said, “The ideology of Savarkar should be propagated and shared by parents with their children.”

He credited Savarkar for laying the foundation and defining the concept of “Cultural Nationalism” – an ideology which is guiding the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister said Savarkar was a writer as well as a fighter. He was a born patriot and also a sage-seer.

He was also a social reformer, poet, and author. Proficiency in both prose and poetry is attained by very few writers, said HM Shah.

“I have read his literature very thoroughly, and even today I cannot decide whether he was a good poet or a writer; he was excellent in both forms. Later, he also became a great linguist.

Talking about the unveiling of his statue by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, HM Shah said, “This statue of Savarkar Ji is a symbol of the sacrifice, resolve, and dedication to Mother India by Veer Savarkar Ji in the Cellular Jail.”

“It will convey a message to generations for many decades to come to draw inspiration from Savarkar Ji's life. The message of Veer Savarkar's courage, the message of devotion to duty towards the motherland, his quality of steadfastness, and the vision of national unity, security, and a prosperous nation — the dreams of all these will be enshrined by this statue,” said the Home Minister.

He said that before Independence, whichever prisoner was brought to the Cellular Jail was forgotten by their family.

“No one thought that anyone could return from this jail. Today, this place has become a pilgrimage site for all of us Indians because Veer Savarkar Ji spent his difficult time here,” he said.

The Home Minister said, “This place is also connected to the memories of Netaji Subhas Babu. The Azad Hind Fauj had liberated the Andaman-Nicobar Islands first, and Subhas Babu had stayed here for two days. He had suggested naming this island group ‘Shaheed’ and ‘Swaraj’, which PM Modi has implemented.”

The Andaman-Nicobar is such a sacred land of penance where freedom fighters who came from across India made their sacrifices, said HM Shah.

“From every province, someone or the other was hanged on the gallows here. On this very sacred land, the unveiling of Veer Savarkar's statue has been done by the hand of the respected Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji, the Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, the organisation that truly advances Savarkar ji's ideology,” said the Home Minister.

“This land is also sacred, the memory of Veer Savarkar is sacred, and the unveiling of this statue by Bhagwat ji's hands will make it eternally memorable,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor