"Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul": Sanjay Raut

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Veer Savarkar was revolutionary and he should not be insulted.

On Rahul Gandhi's remark, Raut said, "Veer Savarkar was a revolutionary, freedom fighter, social reformer. We have always respected Veer Savarkar. He should not be insulted."

He also added, "We have spoken to Mallikarjun Kharge and we'll speak to Rahul Gandhi on this matter."

Raut's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar and Gandhis never offers an apology" remark.

He also slammed the Central government over the ruckus in Parliament and said the government doesn't want the Parliament to function but wants to suppress the Opposition's voice on all serious issues.

"We will be with the Opposition. We will abide by whatever decision the Opposition takes. Parliament proceedings are not taking place. The onus lies on the Govt. It doesn't want the Parliament to function. They want to suppress the Opposition's voice on all the serious issues - on Ad, on Rahul Gandhi, on democracy", MP Sanjay Raut told .

Earlier on Sunday Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on a cautioning note to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over "Savarkar remark" warned that demeng Savarkar would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance.

Thackeray further said that he considers Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as his idol and asked the Congress leader to refrain from insulting him.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav said.

He further said that there would be 'cracks' in the opposition alliance if Gandhi continues to 'demean' Savarkar.

"Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"The alliance of the Uddhav faction, Congress and NCP was made to protect democracy and we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist," Uddhav said while addressing a rally in Malegaon.

Uddhav was referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent statement where he said that he is not Savarkar.

"My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul said on Saturday in a press conference following his disqualification as an MP after conviction in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the Surat court order convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose Sena faction is an ally of Congress and the NCP in the state, however, urged Rahul Gandhi to not get provoked and to come together to "save India's democracy".

