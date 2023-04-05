"Save your party first..." Digvijaya Singh slams Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'don't want to expose Cong' remark

New Delhi [India], April 5 : A day after Democratic Progressive Azad Party founder Ghulam Nabi Azad heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the former asking him to save his party in Kashmir before talking about Congress.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday, during an interview with , said, "I don't want to expose and totally demolish Congress. I may have some differences with leadership, but I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology."

Retorting to it, Digvijaya Singh said, "First save your party in Kashmir."

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Ghulam Nabi Bhaijaan, what will you expose and demolish the Congress, first save your party in Kashmir. By staying in Congress for 40 years, you betrayed the party. Now, what will you achieve with the support of PM Modi and the BJP."

Azad on Tuesday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with , he said, "I must give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition I did not spare him on any issue be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I got some Bills totally failed but I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for that."

Azad resigned from Congress over a difference of opinion with Congress leadership mainly Rahul Gandhi. He also led the 'G23' grouping which had demanded reforms in the party including independent internal elections.

His critics in Congress had accused Azad of working closely with the BJP to destabilize Congress. Speaking to , he rubbished the allegation calling it immature, stupid and childish.

He said, "That is stupid. If G23 was the spokesperson of the BJP, why they are made MPs by Congress? Why have they made them MPs, general secretaries and office bearers? I'm the only one who formed the party. The rest of the people are still there. It is an ill-conceived, immature and childish allegation."

After quitting Congress, Azad formed his own political outfit called Democratic Progressive Azad Party in his home state of Jammu & Kashmir and has now penned a book titled 'Azaad: An Autobiography', in which the former Congress veteran wrote on his working relations with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. He also highlights incidents, events and Congress mismanagement.

He also said that he holds nothing against Congress and its ideology.

"I must say that having been in Congress since childhood, I don't want to expose and totally want to demolish Congress party. I may have some differences with leadership, I have no differences with Congress party or Congress ideology; two things one is Congress ideology and one is previous Congress leadership and one is present leadership. I have no difference of opinion with Congress ideology, no difference of opinion with earlier Congress leadership, of course here and there in my book I mentioned what went wrong during Nehru's time, Indiraji's time, what has gone wrong during Rajiv's time but I also said they were tall leaders."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor