Sawan 2023: Devotees Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva

Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the first day of the month of Sawan according to the Vikram Samvat (Hindu Calendar) on Tuesday. Devotees queued up in the temple premises to offer the prayers to Lord Shiva.

The month of the sawan starts on July 4. Hindus consider this month to be auspicious, and throughout it, they worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Every Monday, followers of Lord Shiva do fasting (Sawan Somwar) and offer him various offerings, including panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, dhatoora, milk, rice, and chandan. Every Tuesday during this holy month, the Mangala Gauri Vrat, a fast for Mata Parvati, is done. Eight Mondays and eight Tuesdays will be observed in abundance in 2023 to commemorate these deities.

After almost two decades, Sawan has been observed for two months this year, which is unusual. The "Malamas" month, which was added to the Hindu lunar calendar in order to keep it in sync with the lunar cycle, is the reason for the extension. The celebration of Sawan will last one month longer than normal in 2023 due to the observation of this extra month.