"Say no to ragging..." Assam CM takes note of ragging incident in Dibrugarh varsity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a ragging case in Dibrugarh University has come to light, wherein a student jumped from the hostel building.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

"Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added.

A student of Dibrugarh University allegedly jumped from the second floor of a hostel building of the University on Saturday night after being fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days.

The victim's treatment is underway in a private hospital.

Further information is awaited.

