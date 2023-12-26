SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2023: Admit Cards Released – Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released call letters for candidates appearing in the preliminary exam scheduled for January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024. Aspiring candidates can access their admit cards on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) website (ibpsonline.ibps.in) and the official SBI website (sbi.co.in). The admit card download window is open from December 26 to January 12, 2024.

Admit Card Retrieval Process:

To download the SBI Junior Associate (JA) Admit Card, candidates need to use their registration details, including the registration number and date of birth. The download link is currently active on the bank's official website.

Documents Required at Exam Centre: Candidates are required to carry the following documents to the examination center:

Admit card (downloaded from the official website)

Valid photo identity proof in its original form

Acceptable identity proofs include passport, Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, voter's card, bank passbook with a duly attested photograph, or an identity card issued by a school/college or a gazetted officer on official letterhead.

A self-attested photocopy of the identity proof must be presented along with the call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall.

Important Exam Pattern Details: The SBI JA Exam 2023 will be conducted online, and it comprises the following sections:

English language: 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 marks Each section allows candidates 30 minutes for completion. Negative marking applies for incorrect answers in the Objective tests, with 1/4th of the marks assigned per question deducted for each wrong answer.

Download Steps for Admit Card: