SBI Net Banking, UPI and YONO Services Temporarily Down Today for Annual Closing Activity; Details Inside

The State Bank of India has issued a notification that some of its digital operations, such as internet banking, mobile app, YONO, will not be available on April 1, 2024. The bank wrote on its website that Internet banking services, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI won't be available for a few hours due to annual closing activity.

The services will not be available between 12:20 hours IST and 15:20 hours IST on April 1, 2024. During this period, UPI Lite and ATM services will be available, SBI said in its statement issued on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.

