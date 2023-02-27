SC adjourns hearing on Pawan Khera plea seeking clubbing of FIRs, extends interim bail

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Friday and adjourned the plea filed by Pawan Khera seeking clubbing of FIRs against him after the Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police sought time to file a reply to his plea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud granted more time to Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police to file a reply to Khera's plea.

Appearing for Asaam, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, sought more time to file a reply to Khera's plea.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Khera, sought to extend interim relief granted to Khera

The court was hearing Pawan Khera's plea seeking the clubbing of FIRs registered against him.

In February, Supreme Court directed Delhi's Dwarka Court to give interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera. Following the direction of the top court, Delhi's Dwarka Court granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, after he was presented before it.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested by Assam Police. He was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport in the national capital on February 23 after a request was received from the Assam Police to stop him.

Earlier, the Assam Police registered a case against the Congress leader in the Dima Hasao district.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against Khera in Varanasi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor