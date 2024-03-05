SC adjourns hearing on Sanjay Singh's bail plea

New Delhi, March 5 The Supreme Court on Tuesday could not take up, for hearing, the plea filed by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh seeking bail in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Due to lack of time, a bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, adjourned the special leave petition filed by Singh against the February 7 decision of the Delhi High Court rejecting his bail plea.

As per the computerised case status, the plea is to remain on board and may be tentatively listed on April 5.

Earlier, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, had issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed tagging of the bail plea along with another petition filed by the AAP leader, challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the money-laundering case.

Sanjay Singh had moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 dismissed his plea. Under the liberty granted by the Supreme Court in the pending matter, the AAP leader had moved a regular bail application before the jurisdictional trial court.

Last week, the Rouse Avenue Court extended, till March 7, the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor